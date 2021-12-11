Gujarat: MLA Asha Patel ‘critical’, says doctor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Asha Patel, who was admitted to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday is “critical”, confirmed Dr VN Shah, director of the hospital on Saturday in a video statement.

The 44-year old MLA from Unjha has been on a ventilator following infection in the lungs and kidney due to complications post-dengue. She was treated for dengue at a hospital in Unjha

Dr Shah in his statement said that the MLA was “admitted yesterday (Friday) evening as she suffered multiple organ failures due to dengue. Her heart is weak, lungs are weak, liver and kidneys are not working and she is on a life support system. Her current status can be said to be in a critical phase.”

Former chief minister Vijay Rupani, also visited Patel in the hospital and said that doctors are trying their best and that he was hoping for a speedy recovery.