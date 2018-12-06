Gujarat: Missing for 8 days, former cricketer found in Daman

A week after former cricketer, Mittal Saraiya, went missing from Vadodara, the police found him in Daman on Tuesday.

According to police, Saraiya (51) went to Daman of his own will as he was allegedly disturbed over financial losses.

“We were informed that he was staying at Umesh Hotel in Daman. One team was rushed to Daman to find him. In all these days he had not made any transactions or contacted anybody. On November 27 when he left the city he had converted USD 550. He told us that he was facing financial losses and was worried about it so he left without informing anybody,” said DCP Crime Branch Jaydeepsinh Jadeja.

Saraiya owns a gas station and a grocery store in Florida, police said. He had gone missing on November 27, a week after returning to the country. His family had filed a kidnapping case.