Parents arrested for repeated rape, sexual abuse of minor daughter in Gujarat

Senior officers of the Kutch East Police have claimed that they have found evidence to support the minor’s allegations in a phone that they seized from her mother. (File Photo/Representational)

A couple living in the Kutch district of Gujarat were arrested over the past weekend for the alleged repeated rape and sexual abuse of their minor daughter over a period of a fortnight in the second half of September.

The horrific incident came to light only after the minor girl managed to get her hands on a phone and call police, which led to her rescue and the arrest of her parents, police officers said.

However, even this happened only after the couple had succeeded in thwarting the complainant’s attempt to reach police once, and cutting off ways for her to reach for help by switching off the mobile phone that she had used, officers said.