Parents arrested for repeated rape, sexual abuse of minor daughter in Gujarat

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A couple living in the Kutch district of Gujarat were arrested over the past weekend for the alleged repeated rape and sexual abuse of their minor daughter over a period of a fortnight in the second half of September.
The horrific incident came to light only after the minor girl managed to get her hands on a phone and call police, which led to her rescue and the arrest of her parents, police officers said.
However, even this happened only after the couple had succeeded in thwarting the complainant’s attempt to reach police once, and cutting off ways for her to reach for help by switching off the mobile phone that she had used, officers said.
Senior officers of the Kutch East Police have claimed that they have found evidence to support the minor’s allegations in a phone that they seized from her mother. This evidence allegedly includes nude photos of the child, as well as photos of her with her father, the officers said.
According to police officers, the complainant, who is in her early teens and the oldest among four siblings, was “caught” by her mother allegedly talking to a male friend in a North Indian state. The woman had allegedly complained about this incident to her husband.
The minor told the police that the alleged abuse had begun the next day. She was not given food for a day, after which her father had allegedly raped her in front of her mother in the living room of their home.
The entire sequence of abuse was repeated again and again during the latter half of last month, the complainant alleged – she was stripped and beaten before being raped, according to police officers.
The complainant allegedly told the officers that on September 30, she had finally attempted to reach out to police from the home of a relative who lives in the same housing society. However, her parents had snatched away the phone and switched it off, she allegedly told police.
This was followed by another day of abuse on October 1, and her mother allegedly took photos of the events, the complainant told police. But then she managed to escape again to her relative’s home and to call the police helpline number 112.
The minor gave the police her address, after which personnel from the jurisdictional police station reached her home and rescued her, police officers said.
Mukesh Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Kutch East Police, told The Indian Express that the father and mother of the complainant had been placed under arrest on the same day after the FIR was registered and evidence was found on the mother’s phone that corroborated the account of the complainant.
Further investigations were underway, Chaudhary said.
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