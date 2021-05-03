Gujarat: ‘Minor’ oxygen leakage at Vadodara hospital

The leakage had no impact on the treatment of the 650 patients, who are currently on oxygen support at the hospital, as the management sealed the leak in under half an hour, a doctor said. (Representative Image)

A minor leakage in an oxygen pipeline of the New Surgical Building of Vadodara’s Sayaji Hospital caused a panic on Monday morning. The leakage was plugged within 30 minutes, authorities said.

According to hospital authorities, the leakage occurred when a copper pipe that transports oxygen from the main tank to different wards was punctured at a point.

“The leakage was extremely small because it was just a tiny puncture. The pressure of the oxygen being supplied to patients was not affected and so it is not possible for anyone to feel discomfort during the repair,” a doctor said. The amount of oxygen that escaped would be “equal to a patient on an NRBM mask for 20 minutes”, he said.

SSG has over 750 patients admitted at its various blocks reserved for Covid-19 treatment.