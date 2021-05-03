scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

Gujarat: ‘Minor’ oxygen leakage at Vadodara hospital

According to hospital authorities, the leakage occurred when a copper pipe that transports oxygen from the main tank to different wards was punctured at a point.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
May 3, 2021 10:23:14 pm
Gujarat: 'Minor' oxygen leakage at Vadodara hospitalThe leakage had no impact on the treatment of the 650 patients, who are currently on oxygen support at the hospital, as the management sealed the leak in under half an hour, a doctor said. (Representative Image)

A minor leakage in an oxygen pipeline of the New Surgical Building of Vadodara’s Sayaji Hospital caused a panic on Monday morning. The leakage was plugged within 30 minutes, authorities said.

According to hospital authorities, the leakage occurred when a copper pipe that transports oxygen from the main tank to different wards was punctured at a point.

The leakage had no impact on the treatment of the 650 patients, who are currently on oxygen support at the hospital, as the management sealed the leak in under half an hour, a doctor said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The leakage was extremely small because it was just a tiny puncture. The pressure of the oxygen being supplied to patients was not affected and so it is not possible for anyone to feel discomfort during the repair,” a doctor said. The amount of oxygen that escaped would be “equal to a patient on an NRBM mask for 20 minutes”, he said.

Click here for more

SSG has over 750 patients admitted at its various blocks reserved for Covid-19 treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x