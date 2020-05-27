Gujarat: Minor girl flogged publicly for eloping; three booked

The video shows a group of three men flogging, assaulting and stripping the victim while hurling abuses at her as dozens of onlookers have surrounded them. (Video grab) The video shows a group of three men flogging, assaulting and stripping the victim while hurling abuses at her as dozens of onlookers have surrounded them. (Video grab)

The Gujarat police have booked three people after a video of public flogging of a 17-year-old girl in a village in Chhota Udepur district went viral.

According to police, the incident occurred on May when relatives of the girl flogged her with sticks in a public display for allegedly eloping with a man. The video surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning, after which the police identified the accused and booked them. No arrests have been made so far.

Confirming the authenticity of the viral video, Chhota Udepur Superintendent of Police MS Bhabhor said, “The video is of an incident which occurred a few days ago in Rangpur village where a 17-year-old girl was publicly flogged by her relatives for eloping with another man of the same village. The older man seen in the video has been identified as the girl’s uncle. We are currently lodging an FIR against three who were seen assaulting the minor in the video while the roles of rest of the people are being probed. Currently, sections of rioting are going to be imposed on them.”

The video shows a group of three men flogging, assaulting and stripping the victim while hurling abuses at her as dozens of onlookers watch the incident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BM Vasava, in charge of Rangpur police station said, “After the video came up, we identified the victim and asked her to file a complaint which she did. The fir is being lodged and no arrests have been made yet.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.