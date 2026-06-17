Ahmedabad man, Imam from Rajasthan held over conversion, marriage of ‘minor’

The main accused, Chauhan, who married the minor, was arrested on June 13 and he was remanded in police custody till June 19. (Image generated using AI)

The Kutch East Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 27-year-old man from Ahmedabad and the imam of a dargah in Rajasthan in connection with the alleged religious conversion and marriage of a minor in July 2025.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Sagar Sambada said they have arrested Mohammad Ramzan Jaanmohammad, the Imam/Kazi of the Khwaja Saheb Dargah in Ajmer, for the illegal religious conversion of the minor and then presiding over her marriage with Jaheen Abdul Chauhan on July 21 last year.

The Imam was arrested on June 15 and produced before court, which remanded him in police custody till June 19. She is still a minor, the DySP said.