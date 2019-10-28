Gujarat: Minor among three dead in Kutch hit-and-run

Three persons including a minor boy died in a hit-and-run, when a speeding unidentified vehicle mowed down a motorcycle on which the victims were travelling, on Sunday morning in Bhachau taluka of Kutch.

According to police, three persons were travelling on a motorcycle on National Highway 41 (NH 41) from Rapar Taluka to Bhachau Taluka in Kutch, around 2.30 am on

“The victims were travelling from Rapar to Bhachau when they reached an overbridge near Ramdev Peer temple on the NH 41 stretch and a speeding vehicle mowed the bike from behind. The victims were thrown in the air from the impact. By the time a police team reached the spot, all three were dead. The number plate or description of the speeding vehicle is unknown and the accused fled from the spot,” said an officer posted at Bhachau police station. The deceased were identified as Hanif Shah (24), Sikandar Chauhan (21) and Yameen Shah (17), natives of Samawas in Rapar Taluka.

“The parents of the victims have informed us that they were travelling for some personal work. We have lodged a case of rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder against an unknown person. We are going through CCTV footage to get more leads in order to identify the vehicle,” said a police officer.