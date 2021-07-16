Gujarat confidential: Welcoming new ministry

The forming of the new Ministry of Cooperation and appointment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its minister has been welcomed in Gujarat, which has been a cradle of co-operative movements. On Thursday the Gujarat State Co-operative Bank issued advertisements in newspapers expressing “gratitude” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for instituting the new ministry. The bank’s chairman is Ajay Patel , who is known to be close to Shah, and former minister Shankarbhai Chaudhary, who heads Banas Dairy, is vice chairman of the bank. The bank also has Congress leaders on its board, including GPCC chief Amit Chavda. At some places the bank has also put up billboards congratulating the “two sons” of Gujarat.

Quick return

Kutch collector Praveena DK was transferred out of Kutch last month only to be brought back within days. Sources say she gets along well with some functionaries of the ruling party in Kutch and they reportedly lobbied for the IAS officer’s return. While some in the government wanted her transferred, eventually, she was brought back to Kutch.

Counting fishermen

The state government had announced Rs 105 crore relief package last month for fishermen hit by cyclone Tauktae. Around Rs 2 crore of them were earmarked as nibhav bhathhu (maintenance allowance) for khalasis (fishermen who work as crew on fishing boats). There are around 2,000 active fishing boats in the state but government does not have a robust database of khalasis. The state fisheries department hopes to create one on the basis of information khalasis would furnish with their applications for availing government relief.