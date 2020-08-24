Gujarat ministers to hear problems of BJP workers at party HQ twice a week

A senior party leader said that such a system existed earlier but was discontinued. (File photo)

Newly appointed president of Gujarat BJP, CR Paatil, has started a new system in the state by asking two state ministers to sit at the party headquarters – Shree Kamalam – for four hours twice a week to give hearing and possible resolution to the problems faced by party workers.

The system commended on Monday as revenue minister Kaushik Patel sat in a room in party headquarters and heard party workers by turns for around three hours.

Paatil told media persons, “There was a feeling that party workers were not able to present their problems to ministers (in the government) properly as they had to get their passes prepared (for entry in Secretariat) and due to crowding at the chamber of the ministers every week. So, I requested the Chief Minister that every Monday and Tuesday, two ministers be allowed to sit at Kamalam and the workers can give their complaints in writing… the ministers can send it to the minister of the department concerned that will give a written reply.”

Mondays and Tuesdays are earmarked for ministers in the government to meet common people, who may visit them with their issues at their offices situated at Swarnim Sankul I and SwarnimSankul II in New Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar.

“We are thankful to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister that they took this decision in the cabinet… This will help the party workers a lot… There won’t be any discontent among them (party workers) and their complaint will reach up to the government and it will be resolved timely… I thank the CM, the DyCM and the entire cabinet.”

Paatil said the system will not be only for BJP workers, but for anybody in the state. He added that the ministers will sit at the party headquarters between 1 pm and 5 pm.

Speaking with The Indian Express, revenue minister Patel said, “I sat for around three hours today… heard around 25-26 representations of as many people. We will try to resolve the issue if it could be done by simply making a phone call, or else we will forward it to the minister concerned for action. Other details are being worked out to track the progress on the complaints.”

A senior party leader said that such a system existed earlier but was discontinued.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Agriculture and Panchayat, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, will sit at Shree Kamalam to give party workers a hearing.

