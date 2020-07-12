Gujarat minister’s son, friends held for ‘violating lockdown rules’

Yadav from Varachha police station was posted on a bandobast duty when the alleged incident happened around 10.35 pm near Mini Bazar in Varachha area. (Representational) Yadav from Varachha police station was posted on a bandobast duty when the alleged incident happened around 10.35 pm near Mini Bazar in Varachha area. (Representational)

Son of a Gujarat minister and two of his friends were arrested in Surat on Sunday for violating lockdown norms and curfew rules imposed in the city due to the surge of Covid-19 cases. The three were later released on bail.

Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani’s son, Prakash, and two of his friends — Dushyant Godhani and Sanjay Kakadia — allegedly had an altercation with woman police constable, Sunita Yadav, on the road during curfew hours on July 9 night.

Yadav from Varachha police station was posted on a bandobast duty when the alleged incident happened around 10.35 pm near Mini Bazar in Varachha area.

A purported video and audio clips of the altercation went viral on social media, following which Surat police authorities transferred Yadav from Varachha police station to police headquarters, while ordering an inquiry into the episode. Sources said that Yadav stopped five youths who were travelling in a car without without wearing masks and being out on the streets during curfew hours. She purportedly snatched the keys of the car and one of the youths called up the minister’s son who reached the spot. In the video, when asked why he stepped out during curfew hours, the man claiming to be Kanani’s son, is heard telling Yadav that he came “to help his friend”.

Varachha police registered a case against the three for violating lockdown and curfew rules under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act. The episode was widely discussed on social media since Saturday with lot of people voicing support for the woman police constable. Assistant Commissioner of police ‘A’ Division CK Patel said, “We arrested all the accused for violating curfew rules and released them on bail on Sunday.”

