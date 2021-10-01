scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Gujarat: Minister chairs meet for NEP implementation

A detailed discussion on the roadmap being prepared for the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in the state was held during a high-level meeting of education department that was organised at Tapi Hall, Swarnim Sankul 1 Gandhinagar Thursday under the chairmanship of Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.Ahmedabad NewsFive killed, 14 injured as heavy rain continues […]

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
October 1, 2021 2:33:14 am
A presentation on the report submitted by the Task Force Committee on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 was followed by suggestions made by the members of the committee. (File)

A detailed discussion on the roadmap being prepared for the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in the state was held during a high-level meeting of education department that was organised at Tapi Hall, Swarnim Sankul 1 Gandhinagar Thursday under the chairmanship of Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.

Click here for more

A presentation on the report submitted by the Task Force Committee on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 was followed by suggestions made by the members of the committee and education officials and office bearers present in the meeting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement