Gujarat: Minister chairs meet for NEP implementation

A presentation on the report submitted by the Task Force Committee on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 was followed by suggestions made by the members of the committee. (File)

A detailed discussion on the roadmap being prepared for the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in the state was held during a high-level meeting of education department that was organised at Tapi Hall, Swarnim Sankul 1 Gandhinagar Thursday under the chairmanship of Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.