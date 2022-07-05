Gujarat: Minister hands over compensation to kin of deceased in flood-ravaged villages in Anand

Gujarat Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Monday visited the flood-ravaged villages of Borsad taluka in Anand district and handed over compensation cheques for Rs 4 lakh to families of three persons killed in the flash floods of Saturday night.

Trivedi also assured that families who have lost domestic animals in the floods will also receive compensation shortly.

Accompanied by District Collector M Y Daxini and BJP MP Mitesh Patel, along with other elected representatives and teams of NDRF, Trivedi visited the affected areas and interacted with people in the shelter homes, distributing grains and sarees to women.

Trivedi, who is the guardian minister of Anand district, also handed over the compensation cheques for Rs 4 lakh to the families of the three deceased persons –Sanjay Patel, Kisan Baria, and Sana Thakur.

Speaking to reporters, Trivedi said that despite the taluka receiving over 300mm rainfall in 24 hours, the administration and the BJP “did its best” in the given situation.

In response to a query about the pre-monsoon work of the administration in the flood-affected areas, Trivedi said, “It is not the question of the pre-monsoon work in this matter. When any place receives rainfall of 1 foot (300 mm) in a span of 24 hours, the low-lying areas are bound to be flooded… Even in such a situation, the administration was able to reach everyone and shift people to safer places. Unfortunately, three persons were killed but the government did not sit back and watch… The revenue department, collector’s office and the workers of the BJP got together and faced the floods…”

Trivedi added that the government would soon also release the compensation to families that have lost domestic animals.

“We are aware that many domestic animals were drowned in the flood… I surveyed the villages today and I could see the flood water has left marks up to 11 feet… Our party workers and elected representatives have travelled through the flood waters on tractors and along with the district administration ensured that all people were taken care of.. We had 200 people in the shelter home and everyone was served food,” Trivedi said.

Collector MY Daxini said that Trivedi distributed sarees to 180 women and grains to families at the shelter home, who will slowly be shifted back to their homes.

“The water has receded in most places but the teams are working on surveying the area. The health teams are also in action, checking those families that are still in the shelters and villages where water has just receded are being sanitised. The carcasses of animals are also being disposed of,” Daxini told The Indian Express.

“So far, close to 150 families have moved back to villages such as Bhadran but about 186 families from Sisva and around are still in the shelter. The survey teams will complete their work and in a day or two, we will also complete the cash dole for compensation and loss of household items as per government rule,” the collector added.