Gujarat govt moves proposal to provide 200 days of employment for arid Kutch under MGNREGA

Upcoming Lok Sabha polls and acute water shortage has forced the Gujarat government to move a unique proposal to seek 200 days of employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for all the 10 drought-hit talukas of Kutch district. If approved by the Centre, Kutch will become the first district in the country where eligible households will be guaranteed work for 200 days, state government officials said.

Advertising

Under MGNREGA, employment of 100 days is provided to every household. In December 2018, the Union Ministry of Rural Development had increased this allocation to 150 days to all the 96 drought-hit talukas of the state. Now the department of Rural Development, Government of Gujarat, has moved a proposal to increase the additional employment to 200 days only for Kutch district. “We moved this proposal about 7-8 days ago. This is necessary because Kutch has a population that is thinly spread across a vast area. In many villages, the number of people eligible for work under MGNREGA is less. So to sustain employment for all of them till monsoon, we have sent this proposal,” Mona Khandhar, Commissioner and Secretary, Rural Development, Government of Gujarat, told The Indian Express.

Gujarat had begun drought-relief work in all the 96 rain-deficient talukas where the rainfall during the 2018 monsoon has been less than 400 mm. “The provisions for providing employment under (Section 22) MGNREGA is 100 days, but it can be extended up to 150. If the proposal is approved, it will be a first,” said another state government official. Currently, the 150 man-days of additional employment provided to Kutch expires in February. The cost of employment over and above 100 days has to be borne by the state government. Currently, over 23,000 persons are employed under MGNREGA in all 10 talukas of Kutch where 471 different kinds of works are being carried out.

Officials pointed out that due to water scarcity, there is no agriculture-related work during the ongoing Rabi season and the upcoming summer season. If 200-days are approved, several households can get work till June. “Most of those who are employed under MGNREGA are agricultural labourers and any extension will help them get work till monsoon sets in. If the proposal is rejected, then we will not be able to provide them employment beyond the approved 150 days,” the official added.

Gujarat government has already announced that it will be spending over Rs 6,500 crore as aid for 96 rain-deficient talukas in the state. These are the areas where the quantum of rainfall in 2018 has been 400 mm or less.

At present there are 172 cattle camps being operated in Kutch, which is the only district where all the talukas have been declared as “drought-hit”. “Kutch is the only drought-affected district where cattle camps have been set up. No proposal to set up such camps have been received from any other district,” the official said, adding that there are over one lakh cattle in the camps set up by NGOs to provide fodder to the cows and buffalos in the district. The state government is providing Rs 25 per day per cattle in these camps where Maldharis are allowed to bring up to 40 cattle, while a farmer can bring five. Each cattle camp cannot have more than 1,000 cattle.

Advertising

Since October 2018, the state government has supplied 439 lakh kilograms of “fresh grass” to Kutch district, while cattle camp subsidy of more than Rs 23 crore has already been disbursed.