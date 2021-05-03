Gujarat: Mevani warns of sit-in if Vadgam CHC not sent oxygen, medical supplies

While Banaskantha district collector Anand Patel remained unavailable for comment, CDHO Dr SM Dev said oxygen cylinders will be made available in a couple of days at the CHC.

Independent MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani has Monday written to the district collector seeking adequate medical facilities, including medicines, oxygen, and doctors, at a community health centre (CHC) at Moriya village under the taluka, failing which he will staging a demonstration.

In his communication, Mevani said since April 14 the CHC officials have been writing to the chief district health officer to provide the essentials and oxygen so that the facility could function properly as a Covid-19 care centre.

“In this matter, as an MLA, I make it clear that if in the next 72 hours if the CHC is not made fully equipped to function as a Covid care centre, then I’ll observe a sit-in protest,” he said.

While Banaskantha district collector Anand Patel remained unavailable for comment, CDHO Dr SM Dev said oxygen cylinders will be made available in a couple of days at the CHC.

“Today, our collector also visited the site of CHC Moriya. We will arrange for cylinders within a day or two. There are instructions from the state government to convert health centres into Covid care centres. The state has also refused to provision oxygen for facilities without an oxygen bed (that is in-built oxygen line), so that there is minimal leakage.”

Dev said there was a sufficient stock of medicines, only Remdesivir was an issue. “We already have doctors and sufficient staff at CHCs. Some staffers were diverted to Banas Medical College, a private institution, as there were no patients here at CHC Moriya. But now they will be stationed at the CHC,” he said.

On April 14, the CHC Moriya officials had written to the CDHO seeking medicines and other supplies such as masks, PPE kits, 30 oxygen cylinders, sanitisers, gloves, and face shields among others, but received no response. They have again written to the CDHO on May 3 on the issue.