Gujarat: Met issues red alert for weekend, mercury likely to touch 45 degrees celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, citing heat wave warning for three days from April 26 to 28 across Gujarat, except the southern districts.

Advertising

“Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, besides Kutch, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Amreli in Saurashtra-Kutch region,” the IMD forecast issued on Wednesday stated.

Both the IMD and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have issued an orange alert for April 25 in the city, forecasting the maximum temperature to be around 44 degree Celsius. The IMD had also issued the orange alert in the city for Tuesday.

Besides, the IMD has issued a red alert warning for the city on April 26, 27 and 28 when the temperature is “very likely” to touch 45 degree Celsius.

Advertising

On Wednesday, A mreli recorded the highest temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius in Gujarat.

This was followed by Surendranagar (42 degree Celsius), Ahmedabad (41.9), Gandhiagar (41.8), Rajkot (41.3), Bhuj (40.5), Vadodara (40.6), Deesa (40.8), Bhuj (40.5) and Bhavnagar (40).

However, the temperatures were slightly lower than Tuesday when Ahmedabad had recorded 43.4 degree Celsius, Surendranagar (43.3), Rajkot (42.5), Deesa, Vadodara and Gandhinagar (all 42), Bhuj (41.8), Kandla airport (41.2) and Bhavnagar (40.3).

Following this heat wave warning, the AMC school board has issued an order to change the timings of all those schools running in afternoon shift to morning.

“Due to the summer heat, all primary schools will run from 7 am to 10.30 am from April 25 to May 4. The Mid-day Meals will be provided at 10.30 am,” the order issued to all schools stated.

At present, out of total 382 municipal schools, nearly 25 per cent are running in the afternoon shift of 12.20 pm to 5.45 pm.

This has been done as a precautionary measure to avoid any adverse effect on the health of children due to the heat wave warning, said AMC School Board Administrative Officer L D Desai.