Gujarat: One held from Mumbai for ‘smuggling’ mephedrone

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man from Mumbai in Maharashtra in connection with a smuggling case of mephedrone in Ahmedabad.

According to police, Mushtaq Khan Pathan, a resident of Mauli Omkar Building in Triveninagar, Malad (East) of Mumbai, was held by a team of Ahmedabad DCB and brought to Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“On August 11 this year, two accused Yakub Ismail Palasara from Malad in Mumbai and Mohammad Sadiq Pathan from Juhapura in Ahmedabad were arrested on the Jetapur-Bareja highway in Ahmedabad in possession of 70 grams of mephedrone drugs worth Rs 7 lakh. The two accused had told us that they were given the narcotics consignment by the accused Mushtaq Khan Pathan,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad DCB.

“Recently, we received a tip that Mushtaq might be in Mumbai and a team reached over there. With the help of Kurar Police Station team, we apprehended Pathan from a flat in Mauli Omkar building. further investigation is on ,” the official added.