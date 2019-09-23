Gujarat: Mentally unstable man from UP beaten to death in Jamagar

A mentally unstable man from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly beaten to death by a group of seven factory supervisors after he smashed windowpanes of their quarters in Moti Khavdi village of Jamnagar district in the wee hours of Sunday even as police on Monday insisted that it was not a case of mob lynching and that they had arrested three persons for the murder.

Meghpar police sub-inspector Dashrathsinh Vadher said that the victim entered a private residential premises behind Govind Complex in Moti Khavdi at around 4 am on Sunday and smashed window panes of the house with the help of an iron rod. The tenants living in the house woke up and came out and an altercation ensued.

“The man assaulted one of the tenants with the iron road . In retaliation, the tenants kicked and punched and beat him with stick and polymer pipes. Due to beating, the man died on the spot,” Sandeep Chaudhary, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Jamnagar told The Indian Express on Monday.

The ASP said that seven persons were involved in the murder. They have been identified as Prabhakar Tripathi, Yogesh Singh, Manoj Singh, Sahil Ansari, Prakash Kumar, Santosh Kumar and Shivaji.

“All the accused are native of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and had been employed as supervisors at Pasco Protecting Coating, a private factory in Khavdi. We arrested Tripathi, Yogesh and Manoj on Monday while the remaining four are on the run,” PSI Vadher said.

Vadher further said that the house had been taken on rent by Pasco factory owner Akhilesh Kumar Singh to accommodate his employees. “On the same residential premises, 10 other persons were also living. They saw the violence and alerted Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who in turn, contacted us,” the PSI further said.

Based on a complaint filed by the factory owner, Meghpar police have booked the seven for murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and common intent.

Later on Monday evening, the victim was identified as Ramdulare Chauhan, a native of Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The ASP said that one of Chauhan’s nephew Brijesh, who is presently living in Mumbai came to Jamnagar on Monday evening and identified the body of the victim. “The nephew says that Chauhan had left Kushinagar five days ago and was supposed to go Mumbai but instead landed in Jamnagar. The relative also says that 35-year-old Chauhan was mentally unstable and that his family had been unable to contact him for the last two days. Residents of Moti Khavdi has told us that they had seen the victim roaming about in the village,” said Chaudhary.

Moti Khavdi village in Jamnagar taluka of Jamnagar district is also where the mega oil refinery of Reliance Industries Limited is located and a large number of migrant labourers live in the village to work in local factories.

The ASP said that Chauhan entered the residential premises through its gate and initially tried to run away after altercation but returned to hit back the tenants. However, he sustained injuries in his stomach, arms shoulders etc and eventually bled to death. “A post-mortem report has concluded that he died due to bleeding after his lever ruptured due to injuries caused by beating,” said Chaudhary, adding no cross-complaint alleging assault or house tresspass had been received till Monday evening.

Superintendent of police of Jamnagar, Sharad Singhal, however, insisted that this was not a case of mob-lynching. “The victim abused the accused, there was a fight and he got killed in it. This is not a case of mob-lynching,” said Singhal.

Other police officers also insisted that the incident did not take place in a public space and therefore it was not a case of mob lynching.