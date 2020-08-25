Gujarat: Mehsana man arrested for ‘sharing child porn’

Police officials said that action was taken against Rai after a report from the Gandhinagar-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) concluded that his phone had contents of child pornography. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man from Kadi town in Mehsana was arrested after he was allegedly found uploading and sharing child pornographic material via his cellphone.

According to the police, Guddu Kumar Rai was arrested by a team of Kalol city police station on Sunday and booked under sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act. Rai is a native of Samastipur in Bihar and lives in Sarpanch colony of Rajpur village under Kadi town of Mehsana. He is employed as a daily wager in Mehsana.

Police officials said that action was taken against Rai after a report from the Gandhinagar-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) concluded that his phone had contents of child pornography.

“We received a complaint from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) back on February 6, 2019, that a certain mobile phone in Kalol city has been used to upload and share child pornographic material. The accused’s phone was seized on January 28 and then sent for FSL tests. The report concluded that the phone had child pornography contents after which the accused was formally arrested,” said a police officer.

32-year-old man arrested for making illegal firearm in Surat

The Surat police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for making illegal firearm and recovered one country-made pistol and materials like butt, barrels and spring from him.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Yadav, a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip off, Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) officials of Surat city raided a house at Apeksha Nagar in Pandesara and arrested him. His aide Rajmani Vishwkarma has gone underground. Police suspect that he might have gone to his native place at Jaunpur in UP.

Yadav has been staying in the rented house with his wife and two children since March 2008. Before lockdown he used to work in a textile factory. However, when lockdown was announced in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, he started facing financial crises following which he started manufacturing pistols, police said. Vishwakarma who works in a fabrication unit in Pandesara area assisted Yadav in his work, police added.

PCB police inspector S J Bhatia said, “We have arrested a textile worker for his involvement in manufacturing country-made pistols. We have recovered one pistol from his possession. His aide is on the run. We are trying to dig out more information from Yadav.”

In another incident, Surat police arrested four youths and recovered four country-made pistols and 13 cartridges from them. The accused are identified as Salim Dheba, Suji Dhebam, Hanif Darzada and Umar Patni, all residents of Junagadh. Police are currently interrogating them to ascertain further details. ENS

22-year-old woman, aide held over murder of NGO staffer

Vadodara: The Vadodara police has arrested a 22-year-old woman and a man in his late 20s for the alleged murder of a 53-year-old employee of the NGO, Akshay Patra Foundation.

Police said that the accused killed Ramlal Patel on Saturday at his accommodation in Gorwa area of the city over an alleged relationship with the woman.

According to police, Ramlal, a resident of Kherwara taluka of Udaipur district of Rajasthan, was a supervisor with Akshay Patra for nearly 12 years. He was to visit his home on Saturday but when he did not reach at the scheduled time and remained unavailable, his son alerted his executive supervisor in Vadodara.

“Local staff members of the NGo visited his rented apartment on Sunday to check on him but found the door locked. With the help of society members, the colleagues managed to break open the locks of the door and found Ramlal’s body in a pool of blood,” said Inspector KM Chasiya of Gorwa police station.

Investigation led the police to the 22-year-old woman, who lived with Ramlal according to local residents.

“It has emerged that Ramlal has been living with the girl for a while now. However, she developed a relationship with a man of her age and wanted to end the relationship with Ramlal, who was providing her with money. The two hatched a plan to kill Ramlal and crushed his head with a stone in his house,” said an officer investigating the case.

Police said that probe is underway and the two will be formally arrested after they undergo the Covid tests as per the protocol. ENS

