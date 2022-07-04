Gujarat: Man, woman found hanging in Mehsana, ‘pact suicide suspected’

In a suspected case of pact suicide, the bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree at a village in Visnagar of Mehsana Sunday, the police said.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Jitendra Sharma (22), a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh and a resident of Visnagar town, and Payal Thakor (22), a resident of Sundhia village in Visnagar. Police said the bodies of Sharma and Thakor were found hanging under mysterious circumstances from a tree near a pond in Umta village early Sunday morning. The bodies were reported by the villagers of Umta after which a team of Visnagar Taluka police station rushed to the spot.

Officials said Sharma worked as a mechanic in a garage at Visnagar town while Payal was a student of orthopediology at Sankalchand Patel University.

“The woman left home Saturday and did not return. The next morning, bodies of Sharma and Thakor were found . We have found two bags in which they might have carried ropes that they used for the suicide. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, we have lodged a case of accidental death,” said a police official.