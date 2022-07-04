scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat: Man, woman found hanging in Mehsana, ‘pact suicide suspected’

Police said the bodies of Jitendra Sharma and Payal Thakor were found hanging under mysterious circumstances from a tree near a pond in Umta village early Sunday morning.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 4, 2022 1:22:53 am
mehsana gujarat"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, we have lodged a case of accidental death," said a police official.

In a suspected case of pact suicide, the bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree at a village in Visnagar of Mehsana Sunday, the police said.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Jitendra Sharma (22), a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh and a resident of Visnagar town, and Payal Thakor (22), a resident of Sundhia village in Visnagar. Police said the bodies of Sharma and Thakor were found hanging under mysterious circumstances from a tree near a pond in Umta village early Sunday morning. The bodies were reported by the villagers of Umta after which a team of Visnagar Taluka police station rushed to the spot.

Officials said Sharma worked as a mechanic in a garage at Visnagar town while Payal was a student of orthopediology at Sankalchand Patel University.

“The woman left home Saturday and did not return. The next morning, bodies of Sharma and Thakor were found . We have found two bags in which they might have carried ropes that they used for the suicide. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, we have lodged a case of accidental death,” said a police official.

Best of Express Premium
There are no stars anymore, says Karan Johar. Why he is rightPremium
There are no stars anymore, says Karan Johar. Why he is right
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and FadnavisPremium
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and Fadnavis
More Premium Stories >>

More from Ahmedabad

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement