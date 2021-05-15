Gujarat: Medical teachers call off strike after govt accepts their demands

Nursing staff stage protest seeking better pay at Ahmedabad civil hospital’s covid facility. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

After the state government declared to accept most of the demands raised by the government medical teachers on strike, the medical teachers of six government medical colleges and eight Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) colleges along with GMERS nursing staff had called off their strike Friday.

The Government Resolution (GR) for these will be issued in a week, the state government declared.

The Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA), Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Faculty Association as well as GMERS Nursing Association were protesting against their long-pending demands.

“We have already joined duty from today after the declaration by the state government. This was done after a meeting with the state government officials from various departments,” Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA) president Dr Rajnish Patel said.

GMERS Nursing Association president Dhawal Patel too said that both the strikes of GMERS staff have been called off Friday and they will resume duties from Saturday.

The state government in a release issued Friday evening stated that 11 out of 14 demands of government medical teachers have been accepted. These include implementation of seventh pay commission and Non Practicing allowance (NPA). The agitating teachers have also demanded regularisation of ad hoc teachers through one single order which the state government has accepted.

Also, the pending order of pension and leave pay will be ordered through one government resolution only.

The other pending demand of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) as well as promotions through Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) have been accepted. “Promotions and regularisation would be conducted regularly every year.

Also, these demands of Gujarat Medical Education and research Society (GMERS) Faculty Association and GMERS Nursing Association has also been accepted by the state government.

Among the other major demands, the seventh pay commission will be applicable to both the medical staff, the state government declared.