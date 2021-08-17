Gujarat: Medical student working as doctor in health centre held

Surat district police Tuesday arrested a homeopathic medical student for allegedly treating patients at the Umarpada Community Health Centre and Referral Hospital on behalf of a registered medical doctor. The registered doctor was also arrested later in the evening.

According to police, Dr. Naresh Pavasiya, an MBBS doctor and resident of Varachha, was appointed the medical officer at the Umarpada Community Health Centre and Referral hospital since October 2020. Umarpada is dominated by tribal people.

Police said that the Pavasiya used to send homeopathic medical student Karan Jogatiya to work in his place at Umarpada referral hospital from August 2.

On Tuesday, a patient who complained about diabetics was given tablets of blood pressure by Karan Jogatiya following which nurse Priyanka Vasava at OPD complained to incharge medical superintendent Dr. Anilkumar Jha, police said.

When questioned by Dr Jha, Karan Jogatiya confessed that he is third year student at Homeopathic Medical College in Surat, and he was sent by Dr. Pavasiya to work in his place, and he was given a monthly payment of Rs. 10,000.

Following a complaint by Dr. Jha against Jogatiya and Pavasiya, Umarpada police registered an offence under IPC sections 166,170, 336, 419, 114 and Gujarat Medical Practitioner Act 1963 sections 30 and 31.

Dr. Anilkumar Jha told The Indian Express, “Jogatiya has been working at the referral hospital since August 2 and before him there was some other person who was working in place of Dr. Naresh Pavasiya. We have found that Dr. Naresh Pavasiya also runs gynaec hospital in Varachha.”

Umarpada Police Sub-Inspector A H Chhaya said, “Karan has been working since August 2 at the referral hospital. He confessed that he is not a certified medical professional and was treating patients in place of Dr Pavasiya and was paid Rs. 10,000 per month. We have arrested both of them and have started a probe.”