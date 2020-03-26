Gujarat: Medical chief ‘beaten by cops’, dentist’s clinic ‘forcefully shut’

As per senior officials, 353 persons were detained and a total of 151 new cases were lodged for violation of the public lockdown order across Gujarat, even as 89 new cases of quarantine violation emerged till late Wednesday. As per senior officials, 353 persons were detained and a total of 151 new cases were lodged for violation of the public lockdown order across Gujarat, even as 89 new cases of quarantine violation emerged till late Wednesday.

Even as the country is in the midst of a lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of New Civil Hospital in Surat was allegedly beaten up by a police head constable and three traffic brigade officials on Wednesday, while the assistant of a Navsari-based dentist was beaten up and his clinic was forcefully shut on Tuesday, police said.

The first incident took place at Gujarat Gas Circle in Adajan area of Surat. Dr. Omkar Chaudhary told The Indian Express, “I identified myself with my (hospital) identity card and also showed the ’emergency duty’ sticker on my vehicle, but they did not allow me (to leave). When I told them to take me to the police station, they took me to the roadside and beat me. I spoke to higher authorities at the hospital and have requested them to take action against the policemen on duty.”

Surat Commissioner of Police, RB Brahmabhatt said, “We learned of the incident from our deputy commissioner rank officer and have the report. When the doctor showed his identity card, the cops had allowed him to leave. After a few metres, he parked his car on the main road and started misbehaving with the police. The police had first requested him to move ahead but he didn’t. Later, some municipal corporation staffers happened to pass by and controlled the situation. I have asked the doctor to contact me and we will set up an inquiry. Steps will be taken accordingly.”

The second incident took place at Dr. Ankit Desai’s dental clinic in Deep Mangal complex of Navsari. In the doctor’s absence on Tuesday evening, four policemen had entered the clinic and beat up the doctor’s assistant, Piyush Patel, with sticks and forcefully shut down the clinic, as per police. The four cops had allegedly asked the assistant why the clinic was open before taking him to Navsari (rural) police station.

Based on the CCTV footage that Dr Desai had submitted as proof, Patel was released on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, the four cops were identified as police sub-inspector NB Solanki, assistant sub-inspector Kishan Rao, constable Hiren Harshad and constable Ashok Rudabhai. The four have been suspended.

Navsari district Superintendent of Police, Girish Pandya said, “After seeing the video, we found that it was our cops’ mistake and so, took the harsh decision (of suspension). We have set up an inquiry…no complaint had been registered yet.”

Lockdown violations

State Director General of Police Shivanand Jha on Wednesday said that the first day of the national lockdown in Gujarat was by and large peaceful.

As per senior officials, 353 persons were detained and a total of 151 new cases were lodged for violation of the public lockdown order across Gujarat, even as 89 new cases of quarantine violation emerged till late Wednesday.

“In the past 24 hours, there have 151 new cases of violation of public order and in total, 409 cases have been lodged in Gujarat. Similarly, 353 persons were detained for violating the lockdown in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of detained people in Gujarat to 897. A total of 89 persons were also booked for the violation of quarantine guidelines in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 236. The first day of lockdown was by and large peaceful and we expect the same cooperation from the people in the coming times,” said Jha.

Over a 100 persons were booked in 35 new cases of violation of lockdown in Ahmedabad alone.

The DGP further said, “Through video conferencing, I had a meeting with senior officials where I told them that we usually see a gathering of people outside shops with essentials. I asked them to ensure social distancing outside these shops. Police will play a proactive role in ensuring that there is no shortage of essentials to people during the lockdown,” said Jha.

To take the edge off the disruption to school education caused by the COIVD-19 outbreak, several government school teachers in Punjab have turned to WhatApp groups to ensure students don’t miss out majorly on their studies.

These groups, which have parents as well apart from students and teachers, are used to give out daily assignments, share syllabus and even updates on coronavirus fight.

Results of several classes, except board classes – 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th – were shared through these groups.

Chander Shekhar, an English teacher and District Mentor for English in the Parho Punjab Project (Jalandhar district), said that teachers have formed WhatsApp groups with the senior students and with the parents of the junior classes.

“I and my fellow teachers have started using these WhatsApp groups for teaching our students and been sending assignments to students. They complete it and share digitally. We have class-wise WhatsApp groups and then we also have such groups with the meritorious students on which we are putting the assignments for them,” he said.

Kavita Sabharwal, teacher of English at Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Rahon in Nawanshahr district, says that she has shared a video on WhatsApp to guide students about how to approach their assignments during the lockdown period.

She added that this is being done because it will keep the students engaged in their school work.

In Hoshiarpur, several other teachers from government senior secondary schools like Paramdeep Saini from Hajipu, Sarabjit Kaur in Ghagwal, Baljinder Singh in Handwal, Radhey Sham Chauhan in Datarpur, said they had started similar WhatsApp sessions.

“Our teachers have told us that school might open late and we should not disturb our studies, so we are preparing through the assignments we get from the teachers,” said Mehak of Class 11 student at government school at Ladowali Road, adding that teachers send us questions and students then share their replies.

Sarabjit Kaur, a student of government middle school in Jalandhar, said: “We were also asked to write an essay on the coronavirus after our teacher made us aware of the danger this disease poses.“

“We are enjoying studying like this, but we also miss out friends at school,”said Akashdeep Singh, students of government senior secondary school for boys in Hajipur, adding that but sitting home is the only solution to break the chain of this disease.

“Social media is a great tool these days and we are using it. Students have also developed an interest in their virtual classroom,” said Secretary, Education, Krishan Kumar, adding that all the school headmasters and principals have been asked to declare the results of non-board classes and inform the students on phone or through WhatsApp.

