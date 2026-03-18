Gujarat may table UCC Bill in Assembly next week

Gujarat is set to move a draft Bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state Assembly on March 24, a day before the ongoing budget session concludes, government sources said.

The move comes after a panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai submitted the UCC report to chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday morning. The report prioritises equal rights and protection of women and emphasises geographical and cultural diversity of Gujarat.

The sources stated that the draft Bill has been approved to be included in the business of the House in the Business Advisory Committee meeting held Tuesday. If passed, Gujarat will become only the second state after Uttarakhand to implement a uniform civil code.