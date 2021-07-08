Gujarat: Mass promotion to students in GCVT courses

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: July 8, 2021 1:52:43 am
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to mass promote all students enrolled in courses offered by Industrial Training Institutes’ Gujarat Council of Vocational Training (GCVT).
According to a notification issued by the labour and employment department of the state government, students enrolled in Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) non-affiliated training courses of GCVT, including repeaters, will be mass promoted. Students whose theoretical exams are pending and hall-tickets have been generated will be among those mass promoted.
