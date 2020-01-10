Gujarat: Masked men rob gold ‘worth Rs 10 crore’ from finance firm at gun point

The robbers then took keys of the strong room and took out the gold deposited by customers for loans. The robbers then took keys of the strong room and took out the gold deposited by customers for loans.

Six masked men armed with pistols entered a finance firm at Vapi in Valsad district on Thursday morning and took away gold worth over Rs 10 crore, police said.

According to Valsad police, the incident took place around 10 am in Chanod area, when six masked man entered the Indiainfoline finance gold loan firm on the first floor in a Chandralok complex.

There were seven staffers in the office at the time but there was no security guard posted outside. The robbers asked them at gun point not to sound an alarm and took away their mobile phones before making them sit on the floor in a corner of the main hall. The robbers then took keys of the strong room and took out the gold deposited by customers for loans.

After collecting the gold, they escaped in a car. The firm staffers then informed Valsad district police control room. Deputy superintendent of police of Valsad V N Patel, with his staff rushed to the spot, along with dog squad and FSL officials. Police also inspected CCTV footage. The exact value of gold robbed is not yet known but the officials of the firm told police that it would be around Rs 10 crore.

VN Patel told The Indian Express, “The value of gold robbed by the gang as claimed by the firm employees is Rs 10 crore. They are looking into the stock register and matching it with daily stock. The gang came in a car and the members were wearing masks, probably because they were aware of the CCTV cameras. We suspect that they even knew about the stock of gold kept in the strong room. We are checking whether anyone left job from the firm recently.”

He added, “In just 10 to 15 minutes, these people carried out the robbery. It shows that they had done a proper recce. Along with Surat police and Navsari police, we have also alerted Maharashtra police about the incident and told them to carryout checkings on highways. We will also check out the CCTV footage of nearby areas and highway toll plazas.”

An employee the firm told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, “This is the first time such an incident has taken place our firm that has over 1,000 account members. The robbers were conversing in Hindi and they threatened to shoot us if we didn’t follow their instructions.” Valsad police has also alerted Maharashtra state police.

