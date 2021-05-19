Gujarat: Maruti, Zydus join hands to launch hospital in Sitapur

The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages at affordable rates. (Image: REUTERS)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has joined hands with Zydus Hospitals to launch a multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

According to an official release, the hospital, with a total capital expenditure of Rs 126 crore, is 100% funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation, a CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki, and will be operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group. The hospital is also assisting in taking care of Covid-19 patients.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multi-speciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in healthcare – Zydus Hospitals. Fortunately, it was in time for the Covid-19 second wave and we have converted it into a Covid-care facility to help fight the pandemic…”

The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages at affordable rates. Starting with a 50-bed facility, the capacity can be expanded to 100 beds. The facility is spread over 7.5 acres and is the first one in the area with super specialisation services.

The 24×7 super specialisation hospital offering services such as emergency care and trauma, advanced diagnostics, critical care for stabilisation in life-threatening conditions, mother & childcare, cardiac care, eye care, burns, ENT, internal medicine and general medicine.

It also has an integrated residential facility with 160 dormitory occupancy and 20 two-BHK flats for staff employed in managing operations of the hospital.