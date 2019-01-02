Gujarat: Over 1,100 held for drinking liquor in New Year revelries

Over eleven hundred people were arrested for drinking liquor in three south Gujarat districts of Surat, Navsari and Valsad during the New Year celebrations.

Valsad police made the maximum arrests and filed 967 cases under prohibition law.

“All the cases were registered from Monday night to Tuesday early morning. Of the total 967 cases, 127 were filed for drunken driving, 805 for drinking liquor and remaining were for people carrying liquor,” said Valsad Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi, adding that last year, the total number of case registered on New Year night was 630.

In Surat, police arrested 77 persons from drunken driving. Police also raided a party at flat in Piplod area and arrested 70 persons, including seven women. Those arrested were medically examined and later released on bail, said police.

In neighbouring Navsari, police arrested 72 persons under prohibition law. Police also raided two villages in Chikhli taluka of the district, and arrested 33 persons, including seven women, all residents of Surat city.