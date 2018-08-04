Gujarat: GUJCOT manager, NAFED employees among 19 arrested in groundnut adulteration case

Gujarat: Traders rejected the ‘adulterated’ stock of groundnut. (Representational) Gujarat: Traders rejected the ‘adulterated’ stock of groundnut. (Representational)

Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested 19 people including Magan Zalavadiya, warehousing manager of Gujarat State Co-Operative Cotton Federation Limited (GUJCOT) for allegedly colluding with the cooperative society of Junagadh in adulterating groundnuts procured from farmers at minimum support price (MSP). Meanwhile, Opposition leader Paresh Dhanani sat on a day-long hunger strike to protest against the alleged scam.

It is to be noted that Zalavadiya had himself filed a complaint with Jetpur taluka police station on August 1 for adulteration of 31,000 bags of groundnut stored at a godown in Pedhla village between October 2017 and July 31, 2018.

Addressing a press conference after the arrests, SP Balram Meena said, “On July 31, we got information that some traders had refused to take delivery of groundnut from the Pedhla godown alleging the stock had been adulterated. Despite instructions, Zalavadiya did not approach the police with a complaint immediately. Eventually, around five hours later, he did file a police complaint, but the delay gave time to the accused to tamper with the evidence. Not only that, Zalavadiya was part of the conspiracy to mix soil and gravel with groundnut procured from farmers and then pass it off as good quality stock.” Police alleged that the Moti Dhanej cooperative society tampered with its records and destroyed evidence.

Centre had appointed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) to procure groundnuts from farmers of Gujarat at MSP of Rs 4,450 per quintal and the state government had announced Rs 50 per quintal bonus over and above the MSP. NAFED had, in turn, assigned the task to five cooperative bodies of Gujarat—GUJCOT, GUJCOMASOL, GUJPRO, Banas Dairy and Sabar Dairy. These cooperative bodies had subsequently engaged taluka and village-level cooperative societies in the process. The Moti Dhanej Seva Sahkari Mandali, in questions, had procured 1.8 lakh bags of groundnut from farmers, and 31,000 bags had been stored at the Pedhla village godown in Rajkot district.

“NAFED did not appoint a surveyor to supervise the quality of groundnut that was being unloaded at the Pedhla godown. Six to seven members of the society were running the illegal activity. We have arrested the chairman, the vice-chairman, secretary and members of the society,” Meena added. The case came into light on July 30 when some of the traders who had purchased the groundnut refused to take delivery, alleging adulteration of the stocks.

