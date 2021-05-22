Gujarat: Man with BA degree does medical practice in Surendranagar, held

Dalwadi was treating patients in the village with symptoms of cough, cold, fever and body ache which are also similar symptoms of Covid 19.

A 34-year-old man with a Bachelor in Arts (BA) degree was held from a village in Surendra-nagar on Thursday for allegedly practising as a medical practitioner for the past seven years.

The action comes a week after the police in Surendranagar arrested another bogus doctor, a Class 12 dropout, for practising medicine.

According to the police, a raid was conducted at a clinic in Bawligam village under Dhrangdhara taluka of Surendranagar on Thursday where the accused, Asharam Dalwadi (34), a resident of Dhrangdhara, was held.

“We received a tip-off that a bogus doctor was practising in Bawligam village and a raid was conducted in the presence of a government medical officer on Thursday. At the clinic, we found a bench, stretcher, table and desk along with medicines, injections, saline bottles and medical waste. The medical officer of our team did an audit and found at least 30 types of allopathy medicines from the clinic. When asked to furnish proof of his medical degree and registration number of the Gujarat Medical Council, Dalwadi failed to provide any,” said a senior officer of Surendranagar police.

“He told us during interrogation that he has a BA degree and has been practising as a quack for the past seven years. We have seized the medicines and arrested the doctor after booking him under the Gujarat Medical Practitioners’ Act),” the officer added.