Gujarat: Man, wife held for murder of woman

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday arrested a man and his wife for allegedly killing a woman and throwing her body into the Narmada canal.

According to police, Gandhinagar residents Hitendra Patel and Punita Patel were arrested one-and-a-half years after the body of Komal Patel (35) was found from the Narmada canal in the Sanand area of Ahmedabad.

“The body of Komal Patel was found from the canal with her hands and legs tied and initially an FIR for murder was lodged at Sanand police station. We investigated the case and found the role of the husband-wife duo. Komal was the wife of Punita’s brother and she was allegedly having an affair with Hitendra. In 2019, Hitendra had taken a house on rent for Komal and her child,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

“There were frequent fights between Komal and Hitendra when the husband and wife made a plan to kill Komal. In January 2020, Hitendra put sleeping pills in the tea of Komal at her place and after she fell unconscious, the duo took her in their Maruti car to Zundal Circle where they tied her hands and legs with rope and threw her into the canal,” the officer added.