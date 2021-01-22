Gujarat: Man who mowed down cop, pointed revolver at police held after chase

Around 8.30 pm, his vehicle was intercepted by a police team in Juhapura but the accused did not stop. Four police personnel then started chasing the Ford Endeavour on their scooters.

A 49-year-old man from Juhapura of Ahmedabad who mowed down a police constable with his car and pointed a revolver on the police team was arrested after a chase on Thursday night.

Police found a revolver without licence, a sword, knives and baseball bat from the Ford Endeavour vehicle of the accused after which he was booked for attempt to murder and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the accused, identified as Amin Marwadi (49), a resident of Juhapura in Vejalpur of Ahmedabad, was travelling in his vehicle on Thursday night, allegedly to settle a personal dispute.

Around 8.30 pm, his vehicle was intercepted by a police team in Juhapura but the accused did not stop. Four police personnel then started chasing the Ford Endeavour on their scooters.

“We received a tip that Amin Marwadi was carrying illegal weapons in his car… we tried to intercept him at the Juhapura main road when he was coming from Lokhandwala plot side. He, however, started racing, which led to a chase. At 100 feet road in Juhapura, when constable Siddhrajsinh tried to stop the vehicle, Amin mowed him down and fled…,” said a police officer at Vejalpur police station.

“After 10 minutes, his vehicle was stopped near Aayesha mosque at Azim park in Juhapura by a surveillance squad team. However, Amin lowered the window and pointed his revolver at the police team in an attempt to either shoot or threaten. The accused was then forced out of his vehicle by breaking the glass window,” the officer added.

Police said that in the attack, constable Siddrajsinh was grievously injured and taken to JR Mehta Hospital for emergency medical assistance.

The accused has been booked under IPC 307 for attempt to murder, 332 for causing hurt to public servant on duty, 186 for obstructing public servant, 279 for rash driving and 506 for criminal intimidation, as well as sections of the Arms Act.