Gujarat: Man who abused MLA, his aide held for issuing ‘death threats’ to contractor

Two persons, including a man who allegedly abused Waghodia MLA Madhu Srivastava over the phone, were arrested by the Vadodara Crime Branch on Wednesday for issuing “death threats” to a Srivastava sympathiser.

On February 7, the Crime Branch booked Hardas alias Raju Odedara (39) and his friend Sagar Patel (23) after they allegedly issued death threats to Vijay Yadav (25), a contractor in a construction firm.

In his complaint, Yadav stated that on February 6, he received an audio clip via WhatsApp of a conversation between Srivastava and Odedara. The message had gone viral on the social media due to the use of expletive language used between the two. The purported conversation between the two regarding Srivastava’s works “being ignored by the government” took an ugly turn as both of them began using abusive language against each other.

After hearing the clip, Yadav called up Odedara who emphasised that he had the freedom to say anything and disconnected the call before blocking Yadav’s number. The complainant, however, alleged that he received a call from the two accused in the night when the duo started abusing him and threatened him that they would kill him. Yadav said that he was with his friends at the time of the incident and had kept the phone on speaker mode and his friends had heard the entire conversation.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

DCP Crime Branch Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said, “The accused worked as a watchman in Ahmedabad earlier and was working as a contractual labourer for the last couple of months in Virangam. He had called other ministers and MLAs from the state too on earlier occasions to discuss various issues. We were approached after he issued a death threat to the complainant, following which the arrests were made.”

Speaking to the media, Odedara said, “I called Srivastava because I am interested in politics and it was immediately after he had raised concerns over his works being ignored by the government. It was a sympathy call. But he hurled a abuses at me and the matter escalated. I had not received any call from police then. But two days later I received a call from a person who introduced himself as a builder and spoke highly of Srivastava and asked me not to use abusive language. I told him I had the freedom to express (myself) and I will do so.”

