Gujarat: Man wanted in assault, extortion cases arrested

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a 32-year-old man, wanted in several criminal cases of assault and extortion, from a residential society in Bharuch on Sunday night.

According to ATS officials, Azhar Shaikh alias Kitley (32), a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad, was held by a team from Al Muqam society on Dahegam road in Bharuch on Sunday night.

Police also recovered two handguns and live ammunition allegedly from the scooty of the accused.

According to ATS, Shaikh was involved in over 25 criminal cases of extortion, ransom and assault and was currently wanted.

“ATS Deputy Superintendent of Police BP Rojia had received a tip that a wanted accused in several cases of extortion and assault in Ahmedabad city was seen in a society at Dahegam road. A raid was then conducted on Sunday and along with the accused, we have also recovered one unlicensed pistol, one countrymade pistol, six rounds of live ammunition and a knife from the scooty vehicle of the accused at the society. In our interrogation, the accused has revealed that he and his accomplices were involved in a recent loot incident of Rs 1.5 crore cash at Santej in Ahmedabad,” read a statement from Gujarat ATS.

According to police, Shaikh was involved in several cases of serious assault since 2013 in which he had allegedly used sword or knife to critically injure victims in order to create a clout of fear around him.

“It has come out in investigation that the accused and his accomplices have assaulted people and threatened to kill them in order to extract ransom and extortion for their personal gains. Police are forever vigilant against such elements who try to create fear in general public through ruffian act. Further investigation is on in the case,” the statement continued.