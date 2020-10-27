Gujarat: Man wanted for murder of wife, three kids found hanging from tree in Mandvi

The accused had gone missing after the murders and a man hunt was launched by the Kutch Bhuj police.

Decomposed body of a man wanted for the murder of his wife and three children was found hanging from a tree in a forest area in Mandvi on Sunday.

According to police, Shivarji alias Jakhu Pachan (Sanghar) allegedly killed his wife Bhavna (30) and their three daughters – Tripti (10), Kinjal (7) and Dharmishta (2) -in Jakhaniya village in Mandvi on October 21.

A first Information report lodged at Mandvi police station against Shivarji under Indian penal code section 302 for murder states that around 10 am at the residence of Pachan family, Bhavna had started crying for help claiming that she had been given poison. A few neighbours then took Bhavna to the hospital. However, they did not inform the police or apprehend Shivarji back then. Bhavna was admitted in a private hospital in Mandvi wherein she was declared dead during treatment. Meanwhile, the husband killed his three daughters using a sharp weapon and absconded.

The accused had gone missing after the murders and a man hunt was launched by the Kutch Bhuj police. The manhunt finally finished on Sunday evening around 6:45 pm when body of Shivarji was found hanging from a tree in a jungle area near a dam outside Asambiya Mota village in Mandvi.

“The body of the accused was found in a decomposed state and post mortem report today has suggested that he might have killed himself on October 21 itself, right after he fled his house after murdering his daughters,” said B N Chaudhary, in charge officer, Mandvi police station.

According to police, no note was found either from the spot or from the house of the victims. However, investigating officers said that the accused was facing financial troubles and his daughters were suffering from health issues. The accused is a farmer.

“Two of his daughters were suffering from stunted growth issue and also had fits. The man was suffering financially and as per neighbours, he was feeling quite distraught about it in the past,” added Chaudhary.

