Gujarat: Man ‘throws 3 kids into dam, assaults wife with axe’; held

A 32-year-old man who allegedly killed his three children and critically injured his wife before attempting to hang himself due to superstitious beliefs has been arrested in Aravalli.

According to police, Jeeva Dedun of Ramad village under Meghraj taluka of Aravalli allegedly used an axe to assault his wife Jeevi Ben at their residence on the intervening night of September 3 and 4.

After critically injuring his wife, Jeeva threw his three children into the Vaidi dam, 5 kilometres from his residence, police said.

An investigation was launched after the bodies of the children — Jeenal (9), Hardik (7) and Sonal (2) — were recovered on September 4 morning.

A police team that reached Ramad village found Jeeva trying to commit suicide and saved him. According to police, Jeeva believed in superstitions and cast doubts on the “character” of his wife. He also claimed that the children were not his, police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, VV Patel, inspector of Isari police station, said, “The accused man believed in rumours and superstitions, and killed his children… He is now admitted to civil hospital in Modasa. The condition of his wife is also critical. We have lodged an FIR against him under IPC sections 302 for murder and 307 for attempt to murder.”