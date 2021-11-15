Gujarat: Man who stabbed ASI held in Kutch

A day after an assistant sub-inspector of police with Kandla Marine police station in Gandhidham city of Kutch was stabbed, police held the accused in an operation on Sunday.

According to police, Shabbir Chavda alias Shablo, a resident of Kidana in Gandhidham, was held on Sunday from Adipur village.

On Saturday afternoon, Shabbir allegedly stabbed ASI Mahesh Chavda (53) attached with Tuna police outpost of Kandla Marine police station, near a Dhaba in Tuna village.

Chavda had gone to the dhaba with his team to apprehend Shabbir who was wanted in a case of assaulting a security guard of Adani port.



“The accused took out a knife and stabbed me multiple times in my hand and stomach. A police constable who tried to intervene was also injured. He then fled away on his bike,” said Chavda in his complaint.

On Sunday, a team of Gandhidham police reached Adipur village to apprehend Shabbir, who was hiding in a house.

“A house in Adipur village was cordoned off by the police and the accused was held. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 for attempted murder, 332, 333 and 353 for assault on public servant to deter him from duty,” said a senior police officer in Kutch Gandhidham.