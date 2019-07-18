Gujarat: Man says police ‘tortured’ him to ‘force’ him confess to theft

A 36-year-old employee of a car repair showroom has alleged that he was thrashed in police custody in order to force his confession in a theft case.

Advertising

In his complaint to the city police, Imtiyaz Sabbir Miyan, a resident of Wadi locality of Vadodara, said that he was picked up by the police on July 13 and tortured in custody to make him confess to a theft.

“On June 19, a man brought his car to our repair showroom. When he returned on June 29 to collect his car, we found the car was stolen. During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage and found me talking to the man who stole the car. It was a normal conversation without knowing that he was a thief. On July 11, police picked me up saying I was involved in the theft. However, they released me after two hours,” Imitiyaz said.

“On July 13, the police again picked me up, but this time they beat me up. They told me that they had arrested the accused and recovered the car. They wanted me to confess that I knew the man and planned the theft along with him. But I kept pleading that I didn’t know him at all and that I was not involved in the crime,” he added.

Advertising

Police have initiated a primary investigation into the incident. “On July 14, we got information from the SSG Hospital that a man who was admitted there was allegedly beaten up in police custody. We sent a team there but he denied the allegations and gave us a statement that he was not thrashed in police custody,” said Saroj Kumari, DCP, Zone 4.

“However, today (Wednesday), his wife submitted a written application at the city police station alleging that he was tortured in police custody to confess to a crime. He claimed that the incident happened at Chapaner police chowki. We we are looking into the details and verifying his allegations,” she added and said that the theft case was being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Denying the allegations, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, DCP Crime Branch, said, “He was under lens since he was seen in the CCTV footage speaking to the thief minutes before the car was stolen. He was interrogated as a routine procedure in the matter. However, initially he denied that he was tortured in police custody and we have his statements recorded. Today the city police received a complaint saying he was tortured. Investigations are under way.”