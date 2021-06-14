Gujarat: Man running tuition class booked for ‘raping staffer’

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code 376 for rape and 506 for criminal intimidation, as well as sections of the IT Act.

Police have arrested a tutor in Danilimda of old city Ahmedabad for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman staffer at his office. According to police, the accused runs computer Tally tuition classes at his office in Danilimda where the woman was working.

“The woman was earlier his student and later she was given the job of an accountant at the tuition class run by the accused. As per the complaint, the accused forced on her the second day of her joining. The accused also took her photos and threatened to leak them online if she reported the incident. We have arrested him,” said an officer of Khokhara police station.

