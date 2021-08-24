Gujarat: Man poses as cop at SoU, held along with four friends

The Narmada district police on Monday detained a man who impersonated as a Gujarat police personnel and four others accompanying him, inside the Statue of Unity complex in Kevadia.

Police said the accused Amit Singh, 26, was previously booked at Pandesara police station in Surat for the same offence.

A probe has begun into ascertaining the motive of the group that visited Kevadia on the weekly day off.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kevadia, Vani Doodhat, told The Indian Express that the group from Surat arrived in a car and were stopped at the first check post manned by the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at the entry of the SoU complex.

Singh, who was seated inside the car with four other accused, was dressed in Gujarat police uniform.

“On being asked to show his identity card, he showed them a photograph of what appears to be a forged police ID. The SRPF found him suspicious and called the local police. We detained the youth and began questioning them, which is when his friends revealed that he was not a policeman,” said Doodhat.

We booked the group under the relevant sections for impersonation and forgery. Their formal arrest will take place after the mandatory Covid-19 test,” Doodhat said.

Officers of the Kevadia police station found that Singh was arrested for a similar offence in Pandesara police station in Surat last year.

“We are yet to question him and ascertain the reason for posing as a police officer. It could be to gain access or entry or to have his way around,” Doodhat added.

The accused have been booked under Sections of the Indian Penal Code for knowingly pretending to hold any particular office as a public servant (170), wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent (171), punishment for cheating by personation (419), forgery for the purpose of cheating (468), and punishment for forgery (465).