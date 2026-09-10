Gujarat man pleads guilty of running $9.36 million gambling racket in US using amusement business as front

Patel pleaded guilty before US Chief Magistrate Judge Willie J Epps Jr. to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.

Six businesses in the state of Missouri of the United States presented themselves as places for amusement and skill-based games. US federal investigators, however, said they were fronts for an illegal gambling operation that generated more than $9.36 million. An Indian national of Gujarati origin living in New York has pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy.

Sunilkumar Patel, 53, last week, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Missouri to charges ranging from wire fraud and illegal gambling to laundering the proceeds of the operation, a statement from the US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri said.

The statement counted this case as part of “Operation Take Back America — a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs)”