Gujarat man kills son at home temple’s altar, then sleeps next to his body

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujar... Read More
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A man in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 10-year-old son at the altar of a Goddess because he did not want the boy to become a so-called ‘faith healer’ like him.
Naresh, 36, is a Bhuva, meaning a ‘faith healer’, in Vinchhiya village in Ahmedabad district. Bhuvas are ritualistic practitioners believed to channel deities. Rationalist organisations in Gujarat often tour villages to spread awareness about such practices used to exploit villagers.
Naresh’s wife Bharti Patel, who found him sleeping on a cot next to the body of their son on Sunday, has told police that Naresh killed the boy at a temple in the courtyard of his home. “He told me that he held our son Karan by the feet and slammed him against the altar of the Mother Goddess thrice. He then hit him on the head with a stick and killed him.” Naresh then put his son’s body on a cot and slept next to it.
Bharti said she went to live with her parents in Sanand about 10 days ago after Naresh beat her up. Their son Karan stayed back because of his exams. On November 1, Bharti was informed that Naresh had thrashed their son. A neighbour also called the police. When a team of Ahmedabad Rural Police reached the scene, they found Naresh sleeping on a cot at his home, his son’s body next to him.
Inspector J L Chauhan of Sanand police station told The Indian Express, “The accused slammed the head of his son on the edge of the temple in the courtyard of his house and then hit him with a stick and killed him.” The altar of the deity, Jogani Mata, at the temple bore marks of the child’s blood.
According to the FIR, when Bharti asked Naresh why he killed their son, he replied, “My father was a Bhuva and I took up the role after him. To ensure that nobody else becomes a Bhuva in this family, I took Karan by the feet, slammed him against the altar, hit him with a stick and killed him.”
Inspector Chauhan said Naresh had been charged with murder and arrested. He said the accused did not appear to be mentally stable and a psychological evaluation will be conducted. According to police, neighbours said Naresh did not have good relations with anyone in the area.