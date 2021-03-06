Gujarat man infected with COVID-19 after taking 2nd dose of vaccine

He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to al COVID-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even afte taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side. (Representational)

A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, official said Saturday.

The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar’s Dehga taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and and his samples were examined, which detected the COVID-19 infection on February 2 said Gandhinagar’s Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki “He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. H has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday,”

Solank added The CHO said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to al COVID-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even afte taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.

As on Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload o 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths.