Gujarat: Man in remand till October 14 for ‘killing partner, abandoning son’

A day after police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his live-in partner in Vadodara and abandoning their 10-month-old son in Gandhi-nagar, the accused was sent to police remand till October 14.

According to police, the man from Uttar Pradesh, who is a resident of Sector 26 of Gandhinagar, was held from Kota in Rajasthan while he was on way to UP after abandoning his child and was brought to Gandhinagar Sunday.

“After a medical check-up, the accused was produced before a court in Gandhinagar on Monday and he has been sent to police remand till October 14. A DNA sampling was also conducted on him,” said Mayur Chavda, superintendent of police, Gandhinagar.

Police also conducted a crime reconstruction on Monday for which the accused was brought to Pethapur in Gandhinagar. According to police, the accused left the baby outside the Swaminarayan Gaushala in Pethapur of Gandhinagar around 9.20 pm on October 8. Local residents and corporator admitted the child to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. On October 9 morning, Minister of State (Home) Harsh Sanghavi visited the child in the hospital and announced setting up of several police teams to identify his parents. By the same night, Gandhinagar police identified the child’s father. The phone location of the accused was traced to Kota from where he was detained.

On Sunday morning, the man was brought to Gandhinagar from Kota. During interrogation, he informed the police that the child’s mother is a woman who lives in a residential society in Bapod area of Vadodara. A police team that reached the society then found her body packed in a bag inside the flat.

According to police, the accused who is married and has a four-year-old child entered into a live-in relationship with another woman in 2019 in Vadodara and had a son with her. The accused and his partner had a fight on October 8 night after he told her that he was going to UP with his parents and wife. In a fit of rage, he strangulated the woman.

Police have lodged two FIRs against the man. In the first one at Pethapur police station, he has been booked under IPC 317 for abandoning an infant and in the other FIR at Bapod police station in Vadodara, he has been booked under IPC 302 for murder.