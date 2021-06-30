Gujarat: Man held with two pistols

Siraj has been booked under the Arms Act.

The Bharuch Local crime branch officials Tuesday arrested a man and allegedly seized arms including two pistols, 19 cartridges of 7.65 mm from his possession.

The accused was identified as Siraj Manzur Alam Ansari, a native of Bihar living at Bhimpura area in Amod. Bharuch police claims that the accused was arrested from Darol chokdi highway in Bharuch.

Siraj has been booked under the Arms Act.

Bharuch LCB, Police inspector J N Zala said, said, “After primary questioning, the accused confessed to have brought the arms from his native place to sell them.”