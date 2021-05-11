Gujarat: Man held over rape case of minor in 2019

May 11, 2021 4:23:01 am
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in 2019, police said Monday. An FIR was filed in the case Sunday stated the girl used to visit the accused’s house to take private tuitions from his wife.
“In her statement, the victim has claimed in October 2019, when she had visited the accused’s residence for tuition, she was asked to stay back by the accused when the tutor was not around. The victim was allegedly raped by the accused who also threatened her. The victim’s parents have told police that the girl recently confided into them. We have booked the accused under IPC 376 for rape and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” a senior police officer said.
