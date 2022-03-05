Gujarat: Man held from home 35 years after he jumped parole

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a murder convict from Jetpur in Rajkot who was allegedly on the run for 37 years after he was let off on parole.

According to the police, accused Devendra Dhanani alias Dalsukh, a resident of Jetpur in Rajkot, was arrested by an ATS team Saturday after allegedly being on the run since 1987. According to the police, Devendra and his brother Chandrakant Dhanani were arrested in 1984 for the murder of Kalu Patel in Chowk Bazar area of Surat city. The accused duo was convicted by a court and awarded life imprisonment.

In 1987, both the siblings were released from jail on parole after their brother Narendra Dhanani was murdered in an incident of rivalry.

“Both the convicted siblings went absconding since 1987 after they were released on parole. It is believed that Chandrakant Dhanani might have fled to a foreign country. Recently, we received a tip-off that Devendra had returned to his residence in Jetpur of Rajkot during the Covid pandemic after being in hiding for over 30 years. A team of ATS was deployed outside his house for three months where we did recce of Devendra to confirm his identity. Using technical surveillance and human intelligence, we arrested Devendra on Saturday and he has confessed his true identity,” said a senior Gujarat ATS official.

According to the police, Devendra was living in Jaipur of Rajasthan as a trader under a false name of Dalsukh.

“After he jumped parole, Devendra returned to his village in Jetpur and informed his relatives that he has been acquitted of murder charges by the Supreme Court. He returned during the covid pandemic. The accused will be handed over to Vadodara Central Prison,” added the official.