Gujarat: Man held for smuggling liquor tests positive, contact tracing begins

The accused driver, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was carrying 11,424 bottles of whiskey and 1,800 bottles of gin in the container from Rajasthan after crossing Amirgadh taluka border checkpoint. (Representational) The accused driver, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was carrying 11,424 bottles of whiskey and 1,800 bottles of gin in the container from Rajasthan after crossing Amirgadh taluka border checkpoint. (Representational)

Two days after the state monitoring cell of Gujarat Police seized a container carrying liquor worth Rs 51 lakh in Palanpur of Banaskantha, the driver, who was arrested from the spot, has turned out to be Covid-19 positive on Friday and authorities stared contact tracing of policemen involved in the bust.

According to police, a container was intercepted at 4:30 am on Wednesday in Palanpur and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 51 lakh was seized. The accused driver, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was carrying 11,424 bottles of whiskey and 1,800 bottles of gin in the container from Rajasthan after crossing Amirgadh taluka border checkpoint. He had also pasted a poster saying “emergency medical services” on the windshield of the container vehicle.

As per procedure, after the arrest, the accused was sent to Civil Hospital in Palanpur for Covid-19 test on Wednesday morning and on Friday, his results came out to be positive. After booking him under the Prohibition Act, the accused has been kept in the hospital as of now as the authorities have begun the task of contact tracing.

“The accused has tested Covid-19 positive and health officials have begun contact tracing. According to his own admission, he is a native of Madhya Pradesh and was smuggling IMFL from Haryana to Gujarat via Rajasthan border. Two or three personnel of my team were also involved in the operation and we are preparing a list. As of now, no one has been quarantined,” said Hardik Parmar, police inspector, Local Crime Branch, Palanpur.

The case was registered at Palanpur West police station and as per R K Solanki, in-charge officer, his team was involved in the bust.

“The accused had not tried to run after his vehicle was intercepted. So our team ensured that we don’t get in direct physical contact with him. Earlier, he was kept in a separate lockup of our police station before being taken for tests. However, we are probing whether there was any case of indirect touch,” said Solanki.

