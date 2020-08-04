Gujarat: Man held for ‘raping’ 4-yr-old girl

According to police, the incident occurred when the child went to play in her neighbourhood. (Representational) According to police, the incident occurred when the child went to play in her neighbourhood. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man was held by police for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Kutch district on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred when the child went to play in her neighbourhood. As per the complaint submitted by the girl’s parents, the child was first lured by the accused, who is her neighbour, to go to his place and later he allegedly forced himself on her.

When the child returned home, her parents discovered bruises around her private parts and on questioning, the child revealed that it was allegedly done by the “mucchad uncle” ( moustache uncle) who lived next door, as per the first information report filed at Gandhidham ‘A’ division police station.

“We booked a case of rape under Indian Penal Code section 376 for rape and sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and conducted medical test of the child. We have held the accused from his residence on Sunday night itself and his Covid-19 test is being done. He will be formally arrested as per procedure and our investigation is going on,” police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.