Gujarat: Man held for killing mother, dumping her body in a farm

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for murdering his mother and dumping her body stuffed in a plastic bag near a farm along National Highway 48.

Varnama police said the body of Kantaben Gohil, a resident of Tarsana village in Dabhoi, was in a decomposed condition. Her son, Mukund Gohil, who was arrested, was convicted in the rape case of a six-year-old girl 10 years ago.

Police said, residents of Alamagir village informed the farm’s owner, Vipin Patel, about a big plastic bag behind thick bushes with foul smell emanating from it, on Wednesday night.

Patel went to the spot and opened the bag to find the body of a woman. Her hands, legs and neck were tied with a shawl and the body was in a decomposed condition. A case was registered against an unknown person at the Varnama police station for murder and destroying evidence.

The police also recovered a mobile phone from the plastic bag, based on which the woman was identified. “We reached her house where she lived with two of her sons, Mukund being the eldest. When we asked them about the whereabouts of their mother, they did not have any specific answers. Upon questioning them separately, Mukund confessed to having killed his mother in a fit of rage after an altercation. He said they used to have constant fights,” said investigating officer, Mehul Patel.

“He was released from jail only six months ago after serving a 10-year term for raping a minor. His mother used to ask him to mend his ways, which did not go down well with him. He killed her as he was tired of her constant taunts over his criminal background,” Patel added.

Mukund slit her throat thrice on Monday morning at their residence in Dabhoi, when his younger brother was out of town. The same night, he stuffed her body into a black plastic bag, hired an autorickshaw and drove to Varnama to dump it, police said.