Gujarat man held for killing daughter over ‘inter-faith relationship’

ANGERED BY his daughter’s insistence on marrying a man from a different religion, a 50-year old man in Gujarat’s Narmada district allegedly killed the 22-year-old and tried to pass off her death as natural, police said on Friday.
Nearly a week after the family hurriedly conducted the last rites without informing the police, the Narmada police arrested the man, Dashtrathsinh Udesinh Gohil, on Friday and booked him on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.
The FIR states that Gohil and his daughter, Tejaswita, had an argument over a prospective matrimonial alliance that the family had arranged for her and when she insisted on “marrying Salim”, the accused allegedly strangled her to death on February 21.
The FIR filed on Thursday is the third in the case and follows two cross-FIRs lodged on February 22 — one by Gohil and another by Hanif Hussain Malek, the father of Salim, for criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and other sections.
The FIR lodged by Malek accused Gohil of trespass, criminal intimidation and physical assault of his wife, Noorjahanbibi, as well as Malek.
The FIR stated that Gohil and another person had allegedly “dragged him out of his house, pinned him to the ground and threatened to set him on fire”.
