Gujarat man held for killing daughter over ‘inter-faith relationship’

ANGERED BY his daughter’s insistence on marrying a man from a different religion, a 50-year old man in Gujarat’s Narmada district allegedly killed the 22-year-old and tried to pass off her death as natural, police said on Friday.

Nearly a week after the family hurriedly conducted the last rites without informing the police, the Narmada police arrested the man, Dashtrathsinh Udesinh Gohil, on Friday and booked him on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

The FIR states that Gohil and his daughter, Tejaswita, had an argument over a prospective matrimonial alliance that the family had arranged for her and when she insisted on “marrying Salim”, the accused allegedly strangled her to death on February 21.